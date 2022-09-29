NATO: Attack on infrastructure would bring 'united and determined response'

News
Estonia and NATOA flags.
Estonia and NATOA flags. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

NATO released a joint statement on Thursday that said any attack on a members' critical infrastructure would result in a "united and determined response".

The 30-member alliance, which has included Estonia since 2004, said the damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines is of "deep concern".

"All currently available information indicates that this is the result of deliberate, reckless, and irresponsible acts of sabotage," the statement said.

NATO said the leaks are causing risks to shipping and substantial environmental damage. It supports investigations underway to determine the origin of the damage.

Members are committed to "prepare for, deter and defend against the coercive use of energy and other hybrid tactics by state and non-state actors".  

"Any deliberate attack against Allies' critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response," the statement said.

Earlier this week, Denmark and Sweden reported gas leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.

The German ambassador to the UK, Miguel Berger, told the BBC it was clear that a non-state actor could not have been behind the incidents - in other words, a country must have been responsible.

The EU has repeatedly accused Russia of using gas supplies as a weapon against the West, in retaliation for its support for Ukraine.

Russia dismissed suggestions that it had attacked its own pipelines as "predictable and stupid".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

EUROPEAN DAY OF LANGUAGES QUIZ

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:16

Economic affairs minister: Estonia needs its own LNG ship in Paldiski

19:01

Kaja Kallas: We must stick together and live more sparingly

18:41

Culture Minister: Local authorities sometimes think culture just an expense

18:27

NATO: Attack on infrastructure would bring 'united and determined response'

18:11

Foreign ministry secretary-general hails Iceland's support for Ukraine

18:02

Estonia bans natural gas imports and purchases from Russia

17:37

Gallery: EKRE pickets government over energy policy

17:21

Gallery: Lloyd Webber musical 'Cats' gets Estonian premiere

17:03

Private sector after state guarantees for bringing FSRU to Estonia

16:48

Estonian Ambassador to the Arab League presents her credentials

Watch again

Most Read articles

27.09

Latvia declares emergency in border areas over Russia's mobilization

13:03

1,500 Russian soldiers about to be surrounded in Ukraine

10:22

UK Daily: Britain halving number of troops in Estonia by year-end Updated

26.09

Historian: I do not believe Putin is strong enough to clock out himself

23.09

Expert: Finland, Sweden NATO accession not likely till next summer

28.09

PPA: Ukrainian refugees fleeing Crimea arriving at Estonian-Russian border

28.09

Kallas: I've requested call with Liz Truss on UK troop situation in Estonia

08:46

Wolt, Bolt food courier apps say do not fear new competitor Fudy

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: