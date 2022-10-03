German Navy frigate visits Tallinn

FGS Sachsen moored in Tallinn.
FGS Sachsen moored in Tallinn. Source: Mil.ee
A German Navy (Deutsche Marine) frigate was in port in Tallinn at the weekend and open to the public, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Sunday.

The vessel, the FSG Sachsen, was moored off Tallinn's Old City Harbor and welcomed members of the public aboard.

The Sachsen had been involved in an exercise together with the Merevägi, the Estonian Navy, ahead of the visit and will be taking part in further exercises in the Baltic in the next few months, AK reported.

Built by Blohm+Voss of Hamburg as the first vessel of the class of the same name, The Sachsen is 143m long and has a beam just over 17m. She displaces 5,800 tonnes and can accommodate up to 255 crew.

Armaments include Harpoon anti-ship missile launchers and two, triple-torpedo launchers, while the Sachsen can also carry two helicopters, for example Sea Lynx Mk 88As.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: AK

