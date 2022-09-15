Minister signs winter energy bill support measure into effect

News
Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications Riina Sikkut (SDE) .
Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications Riina Sikkut (SDE) . Source: ERR
News

Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications Riina Sikkut (SDE) has signed the regulation enacting energy support to consumers, ahead of the start of heating season.

Support applies to domestic customers only and runs during the heating season, from the start of October to the end of March next year.

Customers will mostly have to do nothing to receive the support, which will be automatically applied to and deducted from bills.

Some exceptions to that exist, Sikkut said: "Such as gardening cooperatives or terraced houses linked to a common metering point, where you would still have to submit an application to the Center for Environmental Investments (KIK) yourself."

Non-profits are another type of consumer who would have to apply for the support, ERR reports, while smaller, co-owned apartment buildings who funnel their energy bills via one owner rather than via an apartment association.

The government says the subsidies will cut the bills issued to consumers of natural gas will be cut by around half compared with current prices, while electricity bills should cost around 21 percent less.

In the case of district heating, a type of centrally controlled system where hot water is piped into apartment blocks, for heating purposes, the fall will vary more depending on the area, but in the case of the largest provider in Tallinn, bills will be 14 percent cheaper, the government says.

The details of the support are as follows:

Electricity

Support is applied on amounts above €80 per MWh in monthly bills, up to a total of €50. In other words, if electricity cost €150 per MWh, the customer would pay €100 (€80+€70-€50); if it cost €200 per MWh the customer would pay €150 etc.

Natural gas

Similarly, natural gas is compensated on bills exceeding €80 per MWh, with the difference being that this compensation is only 80 percent of the excess, and consumption is capped at 2.6 MWh per household (251.7 cu m), which is set as the average consumption for a private household.

Thus, a bill costing €150 per MWh for the month would see the consumer pay €94 (€80 + €70 - (€70*8)).

Consumers can still go over the 2.6MWh cap, but would need to pay the full amount on that consumption.

In the case of apartment cooperatives, common in large apartment blocks, no consumption cap is applied.

District heating

The support principle applied to district heating is identical to that of natural gas, with no consumption cap.

Please note all figures are exclusive of VAT, as is the price of electricity quoted on the Nord Pool exchange at any time.

The regulation is separate from a piece of legislation currently at the Riigikogu which would provide electricity as a universal basic service to households. Discussions are ongoing about any potential energy bill payment support to business.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:06

2021 was bumper year for Eesti Gaas, turnover doubled

13:31

Estonia's ambassador to Russia: Atmosphere in Moscow has changed lately

13:28

EU Commission president: We should have listened to Baltics about Russia Updated

12:54

Minister: Reduced highway illumination could cut public sector energy bills

12:13

Estonia donates second military field hospital to Ukraine

11:34

Universal electricity service bill passes third Riigikogu reading

11:02

Justice minister casts doubt on Pentus-Rosimannus ECA nomination's legality

10:24

Minister signs winter energy bill support measure into effect

09:48

Business weekly Äripäev to switch to online-only publication

09:32

Gallery: Major central Tallinn roadworks means restrictions through fall

Watch again

Most Read articles

13.09

Russian pensioners in Estonia have not received Q3 pension

13:28

EU Commission president: We should have listened to Baltics about Russia Updated

14.09

Eesti Energia: Estonia cannot produce enough electricity during peak hours

14.09

Real estate experts forecasting fall in property prices

14.09

Defense minister: Estonia assembling next Ukraine aid package

12.09

Businessman: I would wait 12 months before buying property

13.09

Tallinn 'Wandering Lights Festival' starts Thursday

14.09

Minister: Von der Leyen energy price proposals disappointing for Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: