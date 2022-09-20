Universal electricity service price could be set retroactively

News
Electricity pylon.
Electricity pylon. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

With universal electricity service bill set to come into force on September 23, the Competition Authority will have just a week to approve the price before the start of October. The cost of universal service may, however, also be applied retroactively.

On Monday September 19, President Alar Karis announced the amendments to the Electricity Market Act, which are necessary for the sale of electricity as a universal service. The amendments will enter into force on Friday this week, a day after they are published in the State Gazette (Riigi Teataja).

The price of the universal service will be set by the Competition Authority after the entry into force of the law and the submission of an evaluation request by Eesti Energia subsidiary Enefit Power.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs has announced, that the price of the universal service should be known by the end of September at the latest. However, with the law set to enter into force on Friday, the Competition Authority will only have a week to agree the price before the start of October.

Regardless of precise date(s) on which the Competition Authority agrees the universal service price, and when the transition itself takes place, tariffs will be applied retroactively from October 1.

In addition to Eesti Energia, according to the law, 63 electricity suppliers will be able to operate under the universal service. However, while the law outlines the principles of universal service, it will be down to individual suppliers to decide on prices paid by customers in Estonia for the service.

Production and maintenance costs, as well as profit margins for suppliers, will all be factors affecting the price of the service for individual consumers.  

Owing to the limited time before universal service is introduced, the Competition Authority has promised to act as quickly as possible to approve of the price.

In addition to universal service, from October, state subsidies to support households with increasing energy costs will also come into force.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:29

Biotoopia Talks: Eco-aesthetics

15:01

Foreign Minister: Belarusian regime must not feel it can act with impunity

14:28

Universal electricity service price could be set retroactively

14:18

Youth chess player just misses out on world championship medals

13:41

Injury forces fencer Katrina Lehis out of competition till at least spring

13:00

Rising Euribor may lead to increased mortgage rates

12:50

Quadruple sculls in with chance of reaching world championship semis

12:21

Maileen Nuudi gets by to Tallinn WTA250 main table

11:40

Higher salaries in nearby municipalities attract teachers away from Tallinn

11:07

Kallas: Potential Haapsalu rail extension needs design work doing first

Watch again

Most Read articles

19.09

10 Russians denied entry to Estonia on first day of Schengen visa ban

16.09

Analyst: Generals most likely to overthrow Russian regime

19.09

Tallinn considers opening four night bus routes from next year

19.09

Reform gets behind stripping Russian citizens of right to vote Updated

18.09

NATO Military Committee chair: New era in global security

19.09

No comment – Elizabeth II's funeral ceremony

19.09

Veiko Kommusaar: Not every person crossing the border is a refugee

19.09

Tallinn opposes RKAS plans to allow housing on seafront plot

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: