Universal electricity service price to be revealed after law passes

The price of Estonia's new universal electricity service will be announced after the law enters into force in October and is currently being calculated by the Competition Authority.

The law, which obligates state energy provider Eesti Energia to sell electricity to domestic consumers and electricity distributors as a universal service from October to the end of April 2026, is likely to be adopted on Thursday (September 15).

The Competition Authority will determine the price taking into account production costs and a reasonable profit.

Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said the price was discussed today, that work is ongoing and it will be done as quickly as possible.

"Last Wednesday they received preliminary data from Eesti Energia, on Friday they asked for clarifications on the data so that it would be as sustainably and reasonably as possible," he said

Several price points have been rumored but MPs are refusing to comment at the moment.

Järvan said he did not want to influence the agency with his decision.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) also refused to speculate.

"The universal service price is established by the Competition Authority, taking into account Eesti Energia's costs. It will reduce Eesti Energia's profits, but does not have a direct impact on the state budget," she said.

