Average electricity price to fall slightly to €213 per MWh on Saturday

The average price of electricity in Estonia will fall slightly to €213.34 per megawatt-hour on Saturday, down from €222.12 on Friday, according to Nord Pool's day-ahead prices* for September 24.

Hourly prices in Estonia will remain around €70 or below per megawatt-hour from 2-5 a.m. and again from 6-8 a.m., bottoming out at €60.06 per megawatt-hour from 2-3 a.m.

Prices will exceed €300 per megawatt-hour from 5-6 a.m. and again from 4-8 p.m., including peaking at €392.70 per megawatt-hour from 7-8 p.m.

To Estonia's north, Finland's electricity prices will average €195.41 per megawatt-hour on Saturday.

To the south, meanwhile, both Latvia and Lithuania will see significantly higher daily average prices at €353.49 and €356.86 per megawatt-hour, respectively.

*All times are noted in Central European Summer Time (CEST), one hour behind Estonian time, in accordance with Nord Pool's own data.

