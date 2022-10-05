Hourly electricity prices to drop below 10 cents per MWh on Thursday

The average price of electricity in Estonia will drop to €135.43 per megawatt-hour on Thursday, down from €251.13 Wednesday, with hourly prices in the early morning and late night hours plunging to 10 cents per megawatt-hour or less, according to Nord Pool's day-ahead prices* for October 6.

Hourly prices in Estonia will drop to 10 cents per megawatt-hour or less from 2-5 a.m. and again from 10 p.m. through midnight, bottoming out at 8 cents per megawatt-hour from 4-5 a.m.

Prices will be back up in the triple digits for much of the rest of the day, exceeding €300 per megawatt-hour from 5-6 a.m., 8-9 a.m., 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., including peaking at €468.81 per megawatt-hour from 8-9 a.m.

To Estonia's north, Finland's electricity prices will average just €4.28 per megawatt-hour on Thursday, reaching as low as 99 cents below zero per megawatt-hour.

To the south, meanwhile, both Latvia and Lithuania will see significantly higher daily average prices at €214.68.

*All times are noted in Central European Summer Time (CEST), one hour behind Estonian time, in accordance with Nord Pool's own data.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!