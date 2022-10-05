Hourly electricity prices to drop below 10 cents per MWh on Thursday

The average cost of electricity in Estonia is slated to dip close to zero on Thursday.
The average cost of electricity in Estonia is slated to dip close to zero on Thursday.
The average price of electricity in Estonia will drop to €135.43 per megawatt-hour on Thursday, down from €251.13 Wednesday, with hourly prices in the early morning and late night hours plunging to 10 cents per megawatt-hour or less, according to Nord Pool's day-ahead prices* for October 6.

Hourly prices in Estonia will drop to 10 cents per megawatt-hour or less from 2-5 a.m. and again from 10 p.m. through midnight, bottoming out at 8 cents per megawatt-hour from 4-5 a.m.

Prices will be back up in the triple digits for much of the rest of the day, exceeding €300 per megawatt-hour from 5-6 a.m., 8-9 a.m., 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., including peaking at €468.81 per megawatt-hour from 8-9 a.m.

To Estonia's north, Finland's electricity prices will average just €4.28 per megawatt-hour on Thursday, reaching as low as 99 cents below zero per megawatt-hour.

To the south, meanwhile, both Latvia and Lithuania will see significantly higher daily average prices at €214.68.

*All times are noted in Central European Summer Time (CEST), one hour behind Estonian time, in accordance with Nord Pool's own data.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

