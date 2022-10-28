Hourly electricity prices to drop below €5 per MWh Saturday afternoon

The average price of electricity in Estonia will drop to €68.58 per megawatt-hour on Saturday, down from €127.83 Friday, with hourly prices plunging below €5 per megawatt-hour in the afternoon, according to Nord Pool's day-ahead prices* for October 29.

Hourly prices in Estonia will drop to below €5 per megawatt-hour from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, bottoming out at €4.31 per megawatt-hour from 2-3 p.m. In all, prices will be around €16 or less per megawatt-hour from 3-4 a.m., 11 a.m. through 5 p.m., 9-10 p.m. and 11 p.m. through midnight.

Prices will be back up in the triple digits from 8-10 a.m., 5-9 p.m. and again from 10-11 p.m, including peaking at €140.38 per megawatt-hour from 7-8 p.m.

To Estonia's north, Finland's electricity prices will average just €14.35 per megawatt-hour on Saturday.

To the south, meanwhile, Saturday's average price in both Latvia and Lithuania will match Estonia's at €68.58.

*All times are noted in Central European Summer Time (CEST), one hour behind Estonian time, in accordance with Nord Pool's own data.

