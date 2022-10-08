Sunday's electricity prices up by ten percent

On Sunday October 10, the daily average electricity price in the Nord Pool Estonia zone will be €139 per megawatt-hour, ten percent higher than on Saturday.

The cheapest time for electricity on Sunday will be in the afternoon between 3 and 4 p.m., when the cost will be €77 per megawatt-hour.

Electricity is set to be most expensive in the evening from 8p.m. until 9 p.m., at a rate of €268 per megawatt hour.

In Finland, where the average daily cost of a megawatt-hour has averaged between €4 and €8 for the last three days, the price of electricity on Sunday will be €11 per MWh. In Latvia and Lithuania, Sunday's rates are €140 per MWh.

The average price in Estonia over the past week was €187.56 per MWh, a figure that has only been lower on one occasion over the past three and a half months.

Editor: Michael Cole

