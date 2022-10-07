Statistics: September consumer price index up 23.7 percent on year

Shelves of porridge at a Konsum supermarket in Räpina. September 14, 2022.
Shelves of porridge at a Konsum supermarket in Räpina. September 14, 2022. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
Last month, the consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.3 percent compared with August and 23.7 percent compared with September 2021, Statistics Estonia reported Friday. This September, goods were 19.9 percent and services 31 percent more expensive on year.

Compared with last September, the CPI was affected most by housing-related price changes, which contributed nearly 40 percent of the total increase on year, said Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia.

"Gas was 255.2 percent, solid fuels 118.3 percent, electricity reaching homes 105.5 percent and heat energy 62.9 percent more expensive [on year]," Trasanov said. "Price changes of food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for a quarter and transport one seventh of the total rise in the index. Gasoline was 28.5 percent and diesel fuel 52.2 percent more expensive."

Among food products, the biggest increase on year was seen in the price of sugar, which increased 86.2 percent. Flour and cereal prices, meanwhile, were up 76 percent, spices 61.4 percent, other edible oils 60.6 percent, eggs 54.4 percent and beef 53.5 percent.

Compared with August, the CPI was influenced the most by housing- and food-related price changes. Sales on clothing and footwear had ended, with the new season's goods now available in stores, Statistics Estonia noted.

Diesel fuel, meanwhile, was 4.7 percent more expensive and gasoline 1.5 percent cheaper on month.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

