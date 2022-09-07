Statistics Estonia: August consumer price index up 24.8 percent on year

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation, rose by 24.8 percent on year to August 2022, according to data released by Statistics Estonia.

According to data provided by Statistics Estonia, in August 2022, the consumer price index increased by 2.3 percent from July, and by 24.8 percent when compared to August 2021. Goods were 18.3 percent more expensive this August than at the same time last year, with services costing 37.6 percent more than in August 2021.

Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that, compared to August 2021, the consumer price index was affected most by housing-related price changes, which contributed over 40 percent of the total rise. "Electricity that reached homes was 205.9 percent more expensive, with the costs of heat energy (61.7 percent), gas (244.2 percent), and solid fuels (100.0 percent) also significantly higher," said Trasanov.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) August 2022 Source: Statistics Estonia

"Price changes to food and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as transport, accounted for one fifth and one seventh of the total rise in the index, respectively. Petrol was 30.5 percent more expensive on year, and diesel fuel costs 46.9 percent higher," added Trasanov.

Among food products, the biggest increase on year was seen in the price of sugar, which grew by 81.2 percent, according to Statistics Estonia. Considerable price rises also affected flour and cereals (75.2 percent), spices (57.6 percent), other edible oils (56.5 percent). Eggs were also 50.9 percent more expensive in August 2022, than in the same month last year.

Changes in the consumer price index (CPI) August 2022 Source: Statistics Estonia

When comparing the consumer price index for August with the data for July 2022, price changes related to housing and food had the biggest impact. According to Statistics Estonia, petrol prices fell by 6.3 percent, and diesel fuel was 8.2 percent cheaper in August than in July. The data was also influenced by the ending of many sales on clothing and footwear in the retail sector while personal hygiene and wellness products increased in price by 9 percent from July.

