Statistics: Industrial output price index up 28.3 percent on year to August

The producer price index of industrial output rose by 28.3 percent on year to August, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Eveli Šokman, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said as of August this eyar: "Prices rose by 18.6 percent in manufacturing as a whole, and the price increase in the manufacture of food products was 24.8 percent."

The index was primarily affected by price increases in electricity and heat energy production and in the manufacture of food products, wood products, and fabricated metal products, she added.

The producer price index of industrial output rose by 1.3 percent between July and August this year, with price increases in electricity production and in the manufacture of dairy products, and too a lesser extent in the manufacture of building materials and other equipment, over the one-month period.

Falling prices in the manufacture of fuel oil, chemical products, and fabricated metal products also made their effects known.

The producer price index of industrial output expresses changes in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia for the domestic market and for export.

Export price index

Meanwhile, the export price index increased by 26.1 percent on year to August.

Between July and August 2022 the increase stood at 0.5 percent, principally influenced by electricity production, mining and quarrying, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products and preparations.

Prices of petroleum products, chemicals and chemical products, and clothing fell the most during that period, the agency says.

Import price index

The import price index rose by 29.4 percent on year to August 2022.

Between July and August, the increase stood at 1.5 percent, while the biggest price increases were recorded in electricity production, mining and quarrying, and the manufacture of industrial machinery and equipment.

Prices fell the most for petroleum products, chemicals and chemical products, and wood products, Statistics Estonia says.

Producer Price Index of Industrial Output, Export Price Index, Import Price Index. Source: Statistics Estonia

Statistics Estonia compiled the above data on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

