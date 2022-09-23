Statistics: Rapid rise in Dwelling Price Index on year to Q2 2022

Apartments in Estonia.
Apartments in Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Dwelling Price Index rose by 27.4 percent on year to the second quarter of 2022 (Q2 2022), state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Between Q1 and Q2 2022, the index rose by 8 percent.

Statistics Estonia analyst Egne Säinast said: "Compared with the first quarter of this year, the prices of apartments went up by 9 percent and the prices of houses by 6.1 percent in the second quarter," adding that on year, the increases were 27.3 percent and 27.8 percent respectively.

Dwelling Price Index 2005-2022. Source: Statistics Estonia

The Dwelling Price Index expresses the changes in the square meter prices of transactions made by households for the purchase of apartments, detached, semi-detached and terraced houses.

Meanwhile the Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index, which expresses changes in the prices dwellings new to the household sector, along with other goods and services (such as repairs, maintenance and insurance) that households purchase in their role as owner-occupiers, rose by 21.9 percent on year to Q2 2022.

The figure between Q1 and Q2 this year was 8 percent, the agency says.

Statistics Estonia compiles the above stats on behalf of the Ministry of Finance.

More information is here and here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Statistics Estonia

