Statistics: Retail trade turnover up by 3 percent in August

Retail turnover increased by 3 percent at constant prices on year to August, and stood at €924 million that month, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Statistics Estonia analyst Johanna Linda Pihlak said: "The increase in retail sales of automotive fuel was related to the lower reference base of August last year and the slower rise in automotive fuel prices."

Turnover grew by 15 percent on year to August for businesses involved in retail sales of automotive fuel

Turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased by 2 percent on year to August, while the largest increase was posted in stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale), where turnover grew by 13 percent.

Turnover rose by 6 percent in other specialized stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc., by 4 percent in stores selling via mail order or the internet, by 4 percent in other non-specialized stores selling predominantly manufactured goods (i.e. department stores), and by 2 percent in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics, according to Statistics Estonia.

Turnover fell by 10 percent in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear, and by 2 percent in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials.

In August, the turnover of grocery stores remained at last year's level, Statistics Estonia says.

Between July and August the turnover of retail trade enterprises remained unchanged, while by seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover also remained the same as it was in the previous month.

In January to August 2022, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 6 percent compared with the same period for 2021, Statistics Estonia says.

Turnover volume of retail trade and its trend. Source: Statistics Estonia

The above statistics are based on the VAT declaration data from the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (EMTA).

Statistics Estonia conducts its "Financial statistics of trade enterprises" monthly survey on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is here and here.

--

