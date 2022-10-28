Statistics: September retail turnover down 6 percent on year

The turnover of retail trade enterprises in Estonia totaled €886 million in September, decreasing by 6 percent at constant prices on year, Statistics Estonia said Friday.

Johanna Linda Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, pointed out that the decrease in retail trade turnover in September was influenced the most by stores selling manufactured goods, where turnover fell by 11 percent, according to a press release.

"Turnover decreased in most sectors, except for stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale, such as stalls, markets and direct sales, where turnover was up by 1 percent compared with September 2021," Pihlak said.

Among stores selling manufactured goods, the biggest drop in turnover, by 22 percent, was recorded in stores selling via mail order or the internet. Turnover decreased by 14 percent in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials, by 12 percent in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear, by 10 percent in other non-specialized stores selling predominantly manufactured goods, i.e. department stores, by 7 percent in other specialized stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc., and by 4 percent in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics.

The turnover of supermarkets, meanwhile, fell by 4 percent on year in September. The turnover of businesses engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel, however, increased by 10 percent.

Compared with August, the turnover of retail trade enterprises fell by 6 percent in September. According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover decreased by 1 percent on month.

In the first nine months of 2022, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 4 percent on year.

--

