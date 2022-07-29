Estonia's retail trade turnover fell 1 percent in June

News
Gas pumps. Photo is illustrative.
Gas pumps. Photo is illustrative. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Retail trade fell by 1 percent on year in June 2022 and is linked to rising prices, data from Statistics Estonia show. Sales of automotive fuel are down, while business is booming on the second-hand market.

Johanna Linda Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said turnover was influenced by enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel and grocery stores – in both cases, turnover decreased by 2 percent compared with June 2021.

"The fall in the turnover of these enterprises was significantly affected by the rapid rise in prices," she said.

In stores selling manufactured goods, turnover increased by 1 percent year on year.

The highest growth at 19 percent was recorded in the turnover of stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale, such as stalls, markets and direct sale.

Turnover also increased in other non-specialized stores selling predominantly manufactured goods, i.e. department stores, in other specialized stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc, and in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics (all with an increase of 5 percent).

Turnover decreased by 7 percent in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials, and by 1 percent in stores selling via mail order or the internet.

Compared with May 2022, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased by 3 percent in June. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover fell by 2 percent compared with May.

In the first six months of 2022, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 7 percent compared with the same period last year.

The statistics are based on the VAT declaration data of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:29

Benjamin Klasche: What is wrong with Germany?

14:06

Parempoolsed to register political party next month Updated

13:50

Police museum collection gets 86-year-old patrol boat

13:15

Freight company Operail reports €1.6 million loss due to Russian sanctions

12:37

With state help, more than 800 families from Ukraine now renting long term

11:55

Gallery: Viljandi Folk Music Festival takes place for 29th time

11:28

Ministry finds positive credit register would lower interest rates

10:53

State has plan figured out for Estonian church upkeep in St. Petersburg

10:00

Minister: Estonia proposes restricting Russian citizens' access to Europe

09:25

Estonia's retail trade turnover fell 1 percent in June

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.07

Estonia further limits visas for Russians, Belarusians

26.07

Foreigner murdered in Tallinn in early July identified as trans Black woman

27.07

Economist: Estonia's electricity price increase inexplicably large

28.07

Estonia gives LNG terminal developers €38-million guarantee

10:00

Minister: Estonia proposes restricting Russian citizens' access to Europe

28.07

Tallink leases two ships to Netherlands for temporary housing

28.07

Print newspapers will not be sold on Mondays starting from August 1 Updated

28.07

Riina Solman: The time to remove symbols of occupation is now

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: