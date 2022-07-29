Estonia's retail trade turnover fell 1 percent in June

Retail trade fell by 1 percent on year in June 2022 and is linked to rising prices, data from Statistics Estonia show. Sales of automotive fuel are down, while business is booming on the second-hand market.

Johanna Linda Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said turnover was influenced by enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel and grocery stores – in both cases, turnover decreased by 2 percent compared with June 2021.

"The fall in the turnover of these enterprises was significantly affected by the rapid rise in prices," she said.

In stores selling manufactured goods, turnover increased by 1 percent year on year.

The highest growth at 19 percent was recorded in the turnover of stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale, such as stalls, markets and direct sale.

Turnover also increased in other non-specialized stores selling predominantly manufactured goods, i.e. department stores, in other specialized stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc, and in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics (all with an increase of 5 percent).

Turnover decreased by 7 percent in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials, and by 1 percent in stores selling via mail order or the internet.

Compared with May 2022, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased by 3 percent in June. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover fell by 2 percent compared with May.

In the first six months of 2022, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 7 percent compared with the same period last year.

The statistics are based on the VAT declaration data of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!