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Estonia retail turnover up 4% in July, fuel sales lead

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Fuel sales were the biggest single driver in the on-year rise in retail volumes in July.
Fuel sales were the biggest single driver in the on-year rise in retail volumes in July. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
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The volume of retail trade turnover rose 4 percent on year to July and to a total of €982 million, Statistics Estonia reported.

Enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel exerted the greatest impact on this increase, the agency said.

Commenting on the results, Johanna Linda Pihlak, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said the growth in the volume of retail trade turnover in July was also influenced by grocery stores and stores which sell manufactured goods. "However, the biggest boost to the volume of turnover in July was provided by enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel, as their turnover volume grew by 7 percent year on year," Pihlak added.

The analyst noted that the turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel covers not only the sale of motor fuels but reflects total sales, including income from food service, for example, and provision of other goods and services.

Retail turnover volumes. Source: Statistics Estonia

After two months of decline, turnover volume of stores selling manufactured goods rose 3 percent year‑on‑year in July, matching the 3 percent growth in grocery stores, which Pihlak attributed to slower food price rises. Monthly turnover rose 3 percent from June — 1 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis — while the first seven months of 2026 saw a 4 percent increase compared with the same period last year.

Statistics Estonia compiled the above report on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, using data from the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA).

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia's website here, here and here.

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