Analyst: Nothing good expected for retail sector this winter

News
Store.
Store. Source: Merilin Pärli/ERR
News

If people's energy bills start to rise when the winter heating season starts, negative changes are expected in the retail sector, LHV analyst Kristo Aab said on Friday after Statistics Estonia reported a 3 percent increase in consumption.

The growth has mainly come from fuel sales, which rose by 15 percent on-year. Without this, sales would not have risen, Friday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

High inflation has not had a significant impact on consumption habits so far, but analysts forecast it will slow down this autumn and winter.

"The atmosphere is anxious, we are waiting for autumn, we are waiting for the heating season, [to see] what will happen when people start spending more on heating and energy bills. Then we will also see bigger changes in the retail sector," said Aab. 

"Now, for the last two to three months, people's savings and deposits in banks have started to decrease slightly, i.e. this buffer has run out. And, now, if larger energy bills increase expenses, then certainly nothing good can be expected for trade," he added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:32

'Baltic friends' would welcome Ukraine's accession to NATO

20:00

Analyst: Nothing good expected for retail sector this winter

19:46

New coronavirus booster vaccines available from Monday

18:55

Estonian president: Annexation of Ukrainian territories is a crime

18:39

Kallas: Russian annexation of Ukrainian territories a 'land grab'

18:30

Estonia expels 'Russian citizen and Kremlin provocateur'

17:50

Estonian FM: Russia's annexation 'referendums' 'completely null and void'

17:48

Eurostat: Inflation in Estonia 24.2 percent in September

17:17

Meelis Oidsalu: Estonians still suffering from a slight European hangover

17:00

Defense chief: Russian mobilization refugees pose security threat

Watch again

Most Read articles

29.09

1,500 Russian soldiers about to be surrounded in Ukraine

29.09

Elron scraps Russian language announcements at Tallinn station

27.09

Latvia declares emergency in border areas over Russia's mobilization

09:17

Universal electricity price provisionally set at 15.4 cents per KWh Updated

29.09

Kaja Kallas: We must stick together and live more sparingly

29.09

UK Daily: Britain halving number of troops in Estonia by year-end Updated

29.09

Estonia bans natural gas imports and purchases from Russia

23.09

Expert: Finland, Sweden NATO accession not likely till next summer

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: