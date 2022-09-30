Eurostat: Inflation in Estonia 24.2 percent in September

Coins in a purse (photo is illustrative).
Coins in a purse (photo is illustrative). Source: Karin Koppel
Inflation in Estonia was above 24 percent for the second month in-a-row in September, according to a flash assessment by the European Union's statistics agency Eurostat, and remains the highest in Europe.

The figure represents inflation on year to September.

Energy, with price rises of 40.8 percent compared with the same month last year, was the main driver, while food, alcohol and tobacco have risen in price by nearly 12 percent over the same period.

Monthly inflation has run at over 20 percent on year every month since May, and was as high as 25.2 percent in August.

While September's figure is slightly lower, in September 2021, i.e. the comparison year, inflation stood at 6.4 percent, at that time also joint-highest in the EU, together with Lithuania.

Lithuania and Latvia's rates in September were also over 22 percent, followed by the Netherlands at 17.1 percent.

Germany's figure of 10.9 percent in September, as compared with September 2021, was a record for that country.

The entire Eurozone is expected to have a rate of 10 percent for September, up from 9.1 percent in August, Eurostat reports.

Rising energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices were the main drivers.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Eurostat

