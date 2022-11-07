Statistics: October consumer price index up 22.5 percent on year

Estonia's consumer price index (CPI) in October rose by 22.5 percent on year, but fell by 1.1 percent compared with the previous month, with national energy subsidies kicking in slowing the rise in the CPI, Statistics Estonia said Monday.

Last month, goods were 20.5 percent and services 26.4 percent more expensive than in October 2021, according to a press release.

Compared with last October, the CPI last month was affected the most by housing-related price changes, which accounted for a third of the total increase, according to Statistics Estonia leading analyst Viktoria Trasanov. Partial energy price compensation measures for electricity, gas and district heating went into effect last month. Electricity as a universal service, the price of which is formed on the basis of the producer price confirmed by the Competition Authority, likewise became available for household consumers last month.

"Solid fuels were 111.4 percent, gas 88.8 percent, electricity reaching homes 83.7 percent and heat energy 49.1 percent more expensive," Trasanov said. "The price changes of food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for nearly 30 percent of the total increase in the index."

Among food products, the biggest increase on year occurred in the price of sugar, which had gone up 94 percent on year. Flour and cereal prices had also risen 78.4 percent, other edible oils 64.2 percent, eggs 60.1 percent, spices 57.6 percent and beef 51 percent on year.

The analyst also noted that gasoline was 21.9 percent and diesel fuel 42.6 percent more expensive on year in October.

Compared with September, the CPI was influenced the most by price changes related to the implementation of partial energy price compensation measures. Water supply services were also 17.3 percent and sewerage services 16.4 percent more expensive on month, Statistics Estonia said.

