World market oil price drop causes prices to fall at pumps in Estonia

News
Pumps at a gas station.
Pumps at a gas station. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A sharp fall in the world market price of oil has resulted in lower prices also at Estonian gas stations. Circle K and Alexela have both lowered the price of gasoline 95 and diesel to €1.759 per liter.

The price of Brent crude dipped below $80 for the first time since January.

Alexela board member Tarmo Kärsna told ERR that the price of 95 gasoline and diesel is €1.759 per liter from Wednesday.

"Falling demand in China courtesy of Covid restrictions and the trifling effect delivered by Russia sanctions are causing oil prices to drop, which effect reached Estonian gas stations today," Kärsna said.

Indrek Sassi, head of pricing for Circle K Estonia, said that the price of gasoline was lowered by four cents and that of diesel by ten cents.

Kärsna said that world market prices have been falling since early November and that the price in Estonian filling stations has come down 12 cents since then.

The executive said that OPEC+'s decision to retain recent production volume and the $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil met the market's expectations and did not result in increased demand.

A barrel of Brent crude sold for $78 Wednesday noon.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:57

Estonia revokes 'Kremlin activist' Aleksandr Kornilov's residence permit

14:52

Three die in overnight apartment fire in Setomaa village

14:36

EKRE regional coordinator: Party does not choose candidates based on fame

14:08

Tallinn initiates detailed planning process for new US Embassy building

13:38

Pentus-Rosimannus admits to regional support deal with Social Democrats

13:02

Global Estonian Report: December 7-14

12:36

S&P changes Estonia's outlook to negative

12:18

World market oil price drop causes prices to fall at pumps in Estonia

12:12

Tallinn named European Capital of Sport 2025

11:48

Lääne-Viru County lists: One of the big parties bound to lose out

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.12

Estonia's rental market cooling: apartments going slower, for cheaper

06.12

Authorities caution against driving Wednesday morning as snowfall continues

06.12

Russian independent TV Rain (Dozhd) loses license in Latvia Updated

06.12

Expert compares attacks on Russian military airfields to sinking of cruiser

05.12

Prime minister: Any current talk of peace with Russia is dangerous

06.12

Sebe, Lux Express seek €2 million state compensation over free transport

08:18

Kaja Kallas fifth in POLITICO 'Class of 2023' influential Europeans list

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: