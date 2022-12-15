Competitors join Circle K fuel discount

Motor fuels retailer Circle K lowered its prices by 15 cents plus loyalty discounts between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, which eventually saw competitors follow suit.

Prices at Neste, Olerex and Alexela gas stations were also lowered by 15 cents per liter to €1.549 for gasoline 95 and diesel and €1.599 for gasoline 98 Tuesday afternoon.

With the loyalty card discount added, the final price per liter came to €1.51 at an Alexela gas station on Tuesday, Postimees reports.

Raimo Vahtrik, head of motor fuel sales for Circle K, said that the campaign volume is unprecedented as it covers 2,000 stations all over Europe.

Alexela board member Tarmo Kärsna described Circle K's initiative as a classic marketing campaign to find new customers, adding that Alexela was initially on the fence in terms of whether to follow suit. Nevertheless, the company lowered its prices as the day progressed.

Gas sellers warn of lines at stations as the special price will only be offered until 5 p.m.

