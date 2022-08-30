Statistics: July retail trade turnover unchanged on year

The turnover of retail trade enterprises in July stood at €919 million, virtually unchanged on year, state agency Statistics Estonia says.

Johanna Linda Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, noted that turnover increased on year to July by 2 percent in stores selling manufactured goods, and by 1 percent in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel.

She said: "The turnover of grocery stores continued to decline in July and fell by 2 percent year on year."

Between June and July this year, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 1 percent, while when seen in terms of seasonally and working-day adjusted data, there was no change.

Meanwhile, in the first seven months of 2022, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 6 percent compared with January-July 2021.

Turnover Volume of Retail Trade Source: Statistics Estonia

On year to July, among stores selling manufactured goods, the biggest increase was recorded in the turnover of "other, non-specialized stores", meaning department stores, where turnover grew by 9 percent, Statistics Estonia says.

Turnover increased by 8 percent in stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale), by 6 percent in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics, by 3 percent for other specialized stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc., and by 2 percent in stores selling via mail order or the internet.

Turnover fell by 2 percent for stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials. With stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear, turnover remained at the same level as in July last year.

Statistics Estonia uses the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) VAT declaration data as the basis for compiling the above survey, which it conducts on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is here and here.

