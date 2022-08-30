Statistics: July retail trade turnover unchanged on year

Economy
Fresh produce prices at markets in Tallinn on Monday. June 13, 2022.
Fresh produce prices at markets in Tallinn on Monday. June 13, 2022. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Economy

The turnover of retail trade enterprises in July stood at €919 million, virtually unchanged on year, state agency Statistics Estonia says.

Johanna Linda Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, noted that turnover increased on year to July by 2 percent in stores selling manufactured goods, and by 1 percent in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel.

She said: "The turnover of grocery stores continued to decline in July and fell by 2 percent year on year."

Between June and July this year, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 1 percent, while when seen in terms of seasonally and working-day adjusted data, there was no change.

Meanwhile, in the first seven months of 2022, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 6 percent compared with January-July 2021.

Turnover Volume of Retail Trade Source: Statistics Estonia

On year to July, among stores selling manufactured goods, the biggest increase was recorded in the turnover of "other, non-specialized stores", meaning department stores, where turnover grew by 9 percent, Statistics Estonia says.

Turnover increased by 8 percent in stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale), by 6 percent in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics, by 3 percent for other specialized stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc., and by 2 percent in stores selling via mail order or the internet.

Turnover fell by 2 percent for stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials. With stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear, turnover remained at the same level as in July last year.

Statistics Estonia uses the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) VAT declaration data as the basis for compiling the above survey, which it conducts on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

LATEST NEWS

12:26

University of Tartu starts new academic year with student demonstration

12:07

Isabel Jezierska: 'Maybe it's time to speak out?' Updated

11:56

No remote learning, mandatory testing as schools start new academic year

11:24

Justice chancellor: Crowded school can switch students to later shift

10:57

Estonians mostly indifferent to World War II memorials

10:33

Statistics: July retail trade turnover unchanged on year

10:27

Anett Kontaveit through to US Open round two Updated

09:58

EU foreign ministers in Prague may take first step towards tourist visa ban

09:28

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' support fell to April levels

09:08

SDE, Isamaa leaders question Reform's decisions on EU-funded major projects

08:52

Survey: Estonians generally satisfied with local municipalities

08:03

State-of-the art Pärnu early warning system dismantled over a decade ago

07:14

Electricity to cost €463 per MWh Tuesday

29.08

Ministry: National defense obligation register to be made more flexible

29.08

Gallery: Vanemuine Theater opens 153rd season with festival

29.08

Infortar: Estonia will be ready to dock LNG carrier this winter

29.08

Price of natural gas sets new record

29.08

Sander Maripuu: Will the next presidential election be like previous ones?

29.08

Saks: Ukraine counteroffensive will not see large areas reclaimed quickly

29.08

'Sierra' takes two awards at Turku Animated Film Festival

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: