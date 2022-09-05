Estonia's job vacancies remained above 13,000 in second quarter

More than 13,000 jobs were vacant in the second quarter of 2022, data from Statistics Estonia shows — a rise of over 26 percent on-year.

The number of job vacancies was the highest in wholesale and retail trade (2,422), education (1,837), and manufacturing (1,705).

Argo Tarkiainen, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said vacant posts accounted for 2.1 percent of the total number of posts in the second quarter of this year. Thirty-five percent of all job vacancies were in the public sector.

"The rate of job vacancies was the highest in public administration and financial and insurance activities, and the lowest in mining and quarrying," he said.

The majority of vacancies were in Harju county (80 percent), including Tallinn city (72 percent), followed by Tartu county (5.0 percent) and Pärnu county (3.3 percent).

The rate of job vacancies by economic activity, second quarter, 2021-2022. Source: Statistics Estonia

In the second quarter, 61,834 persons were hired and 53,515 people left their jobs.

Labor flows are characterized by labor turnover — the total number of engaged employees and employees who left — which was up 18 percent compared with the second quarter of 2021.

"The number of new hires and the number of employees who left their job were both the highest in wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing, and administrative and support service activities. 5,070 employees left their job at the initiative of the employer, which accounted for 9% percent of all the employees who left work," noted Tarkiainen.

To estimate the number of occupied posts and labour turnover, Statistics Estonia uses the data of the employment register of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board.

