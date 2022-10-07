Rural affairs ministry allocates €10 million to crisis period food security

News
A wheat field in Estonia.
A wheat field in Estonia. Source: Ministry of Rural Affairs
News

The Ministry of Rural Affairs is to allocate an additional €10 million towards the 2023 state budget to ensure security of supply of food and maintain the competitiveness of agriculture for crisis situations and in normal times alike.

Speaking to the Riigikogu's finance committee about the necessity of funds planned for food security in the 2023 state budget, Minister of Rural Affairs Urmas Kruuse (Reform) said: "Just as with the fields of culture, education or national defense, where we must be the biggest players in our country, this is also the case in food production, because the guarantors of any activity or ability are ultimately people who have to eat." 

"Food is not a thing to be taken for granted in a crisis situation, and, as has been confirmed by the war in Ukraine, it forms a key part of the foundation of national defense," the minister went on, according to a press release.

Fortunately, in key staples Estonia is more than able to achieve subsistence, the minister went on.

"We are currently able to cover our needs nicely - for example, our dairy, grain and fish production exceed domestic consumption by a large margin. There is certainly room for improvement in food supply security and the functioning of supply chains, however, and the production and availability of food as a primary commodity must continue even in a crisis situation." 

To this end, infrastructure ensuring production and supply of food will be reviewed from a crisis perspective, as is the case with power outages and other essential services and products.

The Ministry of Rural Affairs is also allocating €0.4 million from the 2023 state budget to encourage sustainability and the use of organic products in schools, while €1.7 million will be earmarked to increase the capacity of research and development activities, in so doing supporting the continuity of food production and the green transition.

The 2023 state budget is currently being processed at the Riigikogu with a view to passing its third and final vote by mid-December.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Ministry of Rural Affairs

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:22

Researchers: Unmanaged forests now emit more CO2 than they absorb

16:16

Minister to decide on Metropolitan Eugene's residence permit next week

15:58

Tartu Toy Museum prepares to be taken over by LEGOmania

15:28

10,000 juvenile whitefish released into Pärnu River

14:47

Paul Aron moves up to Formula 3 with Prema Racing

14:37

Gallery: Exhibitions from two different Estonian artists open in Tellsikivi

14:22

Lasnamäe sees rat extermination drive ahead of winter

14:20

Synod: Orthodox Church cannot keep making politcal statements

14:01

Rural affairs ministry allocates €10 million to crisis period food security

13:50

Riina Solman: Local governments' financial situation not bad at all

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.10

Estonia hands confiscated crowdfunded Russian drones to Ukrainian Army

05.10

Estonian minister: Russian authorities took refugees waiting at border away

06.10

Kallas on 4 point interest rate: It comes as unfortunate news for everyone

06.10

Estonian FM: Ukrainians being taken away from border no coincidence

09:01

Feature: How did non-Estonians vote in the 2021 local election?

06.10

Bank of Estonia: Interest payments may rise considerably in next few years

08:24

PPA chief: We need to be prepared for mass border crossings from Russia

05.10

Train travel to Berlin moves into distant future

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: