Government sent finance minister's ECA application day after announcement

Keit Pentus-Rosimannus.
Keit Pentus-Rosimannus. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus' (Reform) nomination as Estonia's candidate for the European Court of Auditors was submitted to the EU despite criticism arising over the application, ERR has been told.

The minister was nominated for the role by the government on Thursday, September 8, the announcement was made the following day, Friday, and by Monday the application had been submitted to Brussels.

This is despite questions being raised over Pentus-Rosimannus' suitability for the role and the nomination process soon after her candidacy was made public.

"We informed the Permanent Representation of Estonia to the European Union about the government's decision with a letter from Urmas Kruus, [Minister of Rural Affairs who replaced the Minister of Finance] on September 9. On September 12, the Permanent Representation presented the candidate to the Council Secretariat," Ministry of Finance spokesperson Siiri Suutre told ERR on Tuesday.

Today the application was submitted to the European Parliament. Next, the minister must answer written questions and then face a hearing with Budget Control Committee. It is not known when this will take place.

The European Parliament will then vote on whether she can take up the position or not.

Pentus-Rosimannus candidacy was opposed by coalition member Isamaa and opposition party EKRE but was not found to have breached any rules by the Prosecutor's Office.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and the Reform Party said opponents were trying to score political points or protect their own interests

European Court of Auditor's representatives receive six-year terms. Candidates are nominated by member states' governments and appointed by the European Parliament.

If successful, Pentus-Rosimannus will replace Juhan Parts (Isamaa) whose term ends on December 31.

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

About us

