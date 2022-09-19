PM: Isamaa using friends to make Court of Auditors matter ugly

Appointing Estonia's European Court of Auditors (ECA) member is a matter of political agreement between party leaders. It is ugly that Isamaa is using its friends and persons close to it to put strain on the process, Reform leader, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on the "Terevisioon" morning show.

The law obligates the government to nominate Estonia's European Court of Auditors member candidate, while the candidate needs to be found and put to the government by the finance minister. We've had eight months to find a suitable candidate, since late last year. How many candidates has Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus presented in that time?

The agreement is always between party leaders. That is how it has always been. It is a political position. It is agreed just like ministerial postings. Because we failed to find an agreement on the level of party chairmen, we decided to put it to a vote. So, everything has been done according to the rules.

The finance minister has presented just one candidate – herself.

Juhan Parts was a sole candidate, as was Kersti Kaljulaid. Kadri Simson was also the sole runner (for European commissioner – ed.).

Juhan Parts was not serving as finance minister at the time. He was an MP.

Yes, but the agreement is up to party chairmen. I do not know whence this quest to find in this [process] something that is not there. Is there a rule somewhere to say the finance minister cannot be a candidate? Is there a ban? There is no such thing.

Legal experts suggest the minister could have violated procedural restrictions.

It was a government decision. What you're suggesting could have merit were the decision up to the minister.

If it was a political agreement, would it not have been possible for Keit Pentus-Rosimannus to temporarily recuse herself?

She was not serving as the finance minister at that moment. The duties were performed by Urmas Kruuse.

For just a few days.

It is a government decision. The nominee is decided by the government, not the finance minister. You can see exactly who voted and how, and Keit Pentus-Rosimannus was not among that number. She was not even... she was not finance minister at the time.

This whole thing is so far-fethced. These things are political agreements. That Isamaa is looking to put strain on this matter, using its friends and so-called close persons in various places, I find ugly. This is how it has always been done and how these agreements have worked.

--

