Prosecutor: No evidence of criminal dimension in minister's ECA candidacy

News
Keit Pentus-Rosimannus
Keit Pentus-Rosimannus Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The State Prosecutor sees no indication that the nomination process of the current finance minister to candidacy for Estonia's next representative at the European Court of Auditors contained any criminal aspect.

The Prosecutor's Office received a criminal complaint several weeks ago, from a member of the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), which claimed that the finance minister, Keit Pentus-Rosimannus, had directed the candidacy process herself, thereby committing a crime in relation to the law on officials' appointments, investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress writes.

State Prosecutor's Office received a criminal complaint from a member of EKRE a few weeks ago, Eesti Ekspress writes.

The Prosecutor's Office, however, opted not to start commence criminal proceedings, due to a lack of evidence that any crime had taken place.

In addition to the information presented in the complaint, the office says it also analyzed what had been published publicly on the matter and was unable to locate any public statements by those involved in the case so far which would indicate that Pentus-Rosimannus had in some way directed the decision for her candidacy to be submitted.

Nonetheless, the Prosecutor's Office notes that should any evidence be presented which changes the situation in the direction of leading to a criminal suspicion, the option of initiating criminal proceedings would remain possible.

The original Eesti Ekspress piece (in Estonian) is here.

Part of the issue relates to a fissure between at least two pieces of relevant legislation, one of which states that the appointment of the ECA representative, a post in the past held by former President Kersti Kaljulaid, is up to the finance minister – which in this case is Pentus-Rosimannus herself – while another law states that high officials cannot appoint themselves to a post.

At the same time, as a cabinet member or even as not, it would be difficult to see how Pentus-Rosimannus could be nominated candidate for the post completely out of the blue and with no prior knowledge, meaning conversation on at least the fact of the vacancy, once current incumbent Juhan Parts' term ends on December 31, would have taken place involving the finance minister, likely dating back to early on in the year.

A political aspect even involves another coalition party, Isamaa, who have opposed the finance minister's appointment to the role, prompting a charge, from Reform, that Isamaa wanted to keep the post within its own ambit (Parts is a former Isamaa prime minister).

Finally the fact that Rural Affairs Minister Urmas Kruuse (Reform) nominated Pentus-Rosimannus to the post while the latter was in Prague for an EU-level meeting also prompted suspicions; deputizing in and of itself for a minister while they are away is standard practice.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Eesti Ekspress

Related

EUROPEAN DAY OF LANGUAGES QUIZ

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:59

Estonian defense chief explains need for military service extension

17:29

Alexander Lott: Nord Stream explosions and Estonia's environmental security

16:51

Prime Minister awarded CEPA Transatlantic Leadership Award

16:19

Paide sign former Ajax youth defender Dehninio Muringen on two-year deal

15:49

Estonia head coach Häberli: 'Nations League proved we can handle pressure'

15:24

Estonian defense chief: New capabilities offset Brit soldiers' departure

15:04

Kallas: I've requested call with Liz Truss on UK troop situation in Estonia

14:53

Prime minister seeks confirmation that LNG vessel to dock at Paldiski first

14:22

Pärt Uusberg's new work 'Psalms of David' premiers in three Estonian cities

14:14

Tõnis Lukas: Significance of universities in the Estonian agenda

Watch again

Most Read articles

27.09

Latvia declares emergency in border areas over Russia's mobilization

26.09

Historian: I do not believe Putin is strong enough to clock out himself

27.09

145 Tallinn apartments over half a million euros

08:19

UK Daily: Britain halving number of troops in Estonia by year-end

23.09

Expert: Finland, Sweden NATO accession not likely till next summer

27.09

Border guard: Pressure on Estonia will increase if Russia shuts borders

27.09

Eesti Gaas: Nord Stream leaks may affect gas prices but not supply

26.09

Commuters call for Russian announcements to be scrapped at Tallinn station

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: