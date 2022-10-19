Läänemets: I would wait for the prosecution's take on the criminal report

Minister of Internal Affairs, leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) Lauri Läänemets told ERR that Mart Helme's criminal offense report against Keit Pentus-Rosimannus looks more like a campaign play by EKRE and that the former finance minister's European Court of Auditors candidacy should be reviewed only if the Prosecutor's Office decides to launch proceedings.

A 21-page criminal complaint was submitted to the Office of the Prosecutor General on Tuesday by MP Mart Helme (EKRE) over former finance minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus' (Reform) application for the European Court of Auditors.

Helme said he suspects the application process has not been properly followed and that there is a conflict of interest. He accuses Pentus-Rosimannus of having organized and participated in the nomination preparations while acting as minister.

Lauri Läänemets said that Helme's report has a political dimension and that the Social Democrats will not be basing any decisions on it.

"The fact that the report came from Mart Helme and not an investigative committee speaks volumes in itself. Basically, it amounts to Mart Helme criticizing how I became interior minister. That I was involved in negotiating ministerial positions (during coalition talks – ed.), made proposals and inquiries about this particular one. It is no different, and we all understand that is how it works," Läänemets suggested.

The SDE leader said the ploy is part of elections campaigning. "We all know that EKRE and Reform want to whip up a major conflict between the two, and it is part of EKRE's play," he said.

The interior minister explained that the call to send Pentus-Rosimannus to the ECA was made just like any other political decision and there were no unusual circumstances, adding that he only discussed it with the PM.

The coalition partners should only meet to discuss the situation should the prosecution launch proceedings, Läänemets said.

Head of Reform's other coalition partner, Isamaa, Helir-Valdor Seeder did not wish to comment on Helme's criminal offense report, while Isamaa have opposed Pentus-Rosimannus' ECA candidacy and suggested there was no consensus on the nomination in the coalition.

