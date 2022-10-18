Reform Party nominates new finance minister

MP Annely Akkermann was nominated as Estonia's next finance minister by the Reform Party Board on Tuesday evening.

Akkermann has been a member of the Rigiikogu since 2019 and has previous experience in the finance sector, local government and as a member of several boards. She has been a member of the Reform Party since 2018.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said there are many former finance ministers among the party's ranks.

"[But] there is always room for new people who share the subject and can show their experience," she told a press conference.

Akkermann said she was grateful for the party's trust.

"I want to offer support to the government and decision-makers, because finance is a support system, and the role of good public finance is to provide sound arguments for clear and firm decisions," she said.

Akkermann replaces Keit Pentus-Rosimannus who submitted her resignation on Tuesday.

She will now be presented as a candidate to the president and then take an oath of office in front of the Riigikogu.

The new minister may not be in the role for long as the next Riigikogu elections take place in March 2023.

