Akkermann expected to replace Pentus-Rosimannus as finance minister

Reform Party MP and budget committee member Annely Akkermann
Reform Party MP and budget committee member Annely Akkermann Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Reform Party leadership is expected to nominate Annely Akkermann as the next Minister of Finance on Tuesday, according to ERR's sources.

On Tuesday, current Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) announced her resignation and decision to leave politics.

Reform's leadership board will hold an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss the nomination. The name of the new minister of finance will then be announced by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas as soon as the decision has been confirmed.

Akkermann has twice been elected to the Riigikogu, in 2011 (Riigikogu XII) and 2019 (Riigikogu XIV).

Akkermann has been a member of Reform since 2018, after previous spells with Isamaa and Res Publica Union

Pentus-Rosimannus, who announced on social media, that she will go on parental leave from Wednesday, will officially remain as Minister of Finance until a new minister takes office. The new minister will be appointed by the president after receiving a proposal from the prime minister and assume the role after taking the oath of office before the Riigikogu.

Editor: Michael Cole

