New finance minister takes oath of office

News
Annely Akkermann took the oath of office in the Riiigikogu on October 19, 2022.
Annely Akkermann took the oath of office in the Riiigikogu on October 19, 2022. Source: Stenbocki maja
News

New Minister of Finance Annely Akkermann (Reform) took the oath of office on Wednesday afternoon, officially replacing former minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) in the role.

Akkermann made her declaration in the Riigikogu after meeting with President Alar Karis on Wednesday morning.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said Akkermann will be in the role for approximately five months before the next election.

"Her most pressing task in that time will be doing everything she can to ensure that next year's budget is implemented and that EU funding is taken into use as quickly as possible," Kallas said.

"A difficult winter lies ahead due to the crises arising from Russia's war in Ukraine, but the government has made significant preparations to help the people of Estonia get through it. That is reflected in the biggest national budget the country has ever seen, running to €17 billion."

Akkermann has considerable experience in the field of finance in both the public and private sector, Kallas said.

During an interview on Wednesday morning, the new minister said she believes in an activities-based state budget and intends to pursue a more conservative fiscal policy.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

New finance minister takes oath of office

