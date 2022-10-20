PM: I expect prosecution will not bring Keit Pentus-Rosimannus proceedings

Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Reform Party leader, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas believes the Prosecutor's Office will not bring criminal proceedings against former Finance Minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus over the process of her European Court of Auditors candidacy.

EKRE deputy head, Chairman of the Riigikogu Anti-Corruption Committee Mart Helme filed a report of criminal offense over Keit Pentus-Rosimannus' ECA candidacy process. Have you seen the document drawn up by law firm Lextal?

I have not.

Do you know its contents?

No.

The document offers a detailed description of how Pentus-Rosimannus formally participated in her own nomination. Do you not see that as problematic?

A prior criminal offense report had been filed based on which the Prosecutor's Office did not launch proceedings because it was a political agreement.

Just how Mart Helme participated in becoming minister of the interior during coalition talks and basically appointed himself. Should this thing stick, we could bring criminal proceedings against him based on the same grounds.

Therefore, I do not think we want a return of the early 1990s when criminal proceedings were used to try and remove political competitors.

Should the prosecution launch proceedings, will Keit Pentus-Rosimannus remain the government's ECA candidate?

The prosecution has decided not to bring proceedings once, and I presume they will not change that position.

What if?

Listen, if an old lady had wheels, she would be an omnibus. Really...

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

