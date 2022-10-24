EKRE planning EU complaint over Estonia's ECA application process

Former EKRE Chairman Mart Helme plans to submit a complaint to the EU over the government's plan to propose former finance minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) as Estonia's European Court of Auditors representative.

Helme, chairman of the Riigikogu's Special Anti-Corruption Committee, presented a draft complaint to the group on Monday.

He said he would send the letter himself even if the committee did not agree.

"Yes, I have decided to send such a letter on my own behalf in this case, pointing out all the shortcomings that we see here in relation to the specific appointment of this person," he said.

The opposition Center Party backs the complaint but the Social Democratic Party (SDE), a junior member of the coalition, does not, Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

Last week Helme submitted a second criminal complaint to the Office of the Prosecutor General, arguing the government and Pentus-Rosimannus broke the application procedure. The first was dismissed.

Kalle Laanet Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Former defense minister and committee member Kalle Laanet (Reform) said it is necessary to wait until the prosecutor's office has made a decision which should be by the end of the week.

"Is there any infringement at all. If so, what kind of infringement, if any?" he told AK.

AK reported the meeting had become very heated and that Laanet suggested a new chairman should be elected.

"At times it feels like he's in a meeting of the governing body of EKRE and not in a special committee meeting where there are certain rules, where there is a certain framework," Laanet said describing Helme's behavior.

Helme said two parties were "literally obstructing the debate" so that the issue could not be "discussed calmly" and in a "reasonable way".

The committee will meet again on Thursday.

Pentus-Rosimannus' application interview with the European Parliament will take place on November 8.

