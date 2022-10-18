EKRE MP submits criminal complaint over finance minister's ECA application

A 21-page criminal complaint was submitted to the State Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday by MP Mart Helme (EKRE) over former finance minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus' (Reform) application for the European Court of Auditors.

Helme submitted the complaint after Pentus-Rosimannus' announced her resignation on Tuesday afternoon which she said allowed her to focus on her application.

The EKRE MP said he suspects the application process has not been properly followed and that there is a conflict of interest. He accuses Pentus-Rosimannus of having organized and participated in the nomination preparations while acting as minister.

"Because Pentus-Rosimannus did not withdraw from the process of selecting a candidate member of the European Court of Auditors in the Ministry of Finance, but, on the contrary, took an active part in it, she may have violated the restrictions on the relevant actions," Helme said.

The application is submitted by the finance minister. Pentus-Rosimannus candidacy was submitted by Minister of Rural Affairs Urmas Kruuse, a fellow Reform MP, who has standing in for the minister at the time.

In the 21-page complaint, he outlines his position and the application process in detail. It includes correspondence between Pentus-Rosimannus and officials. The document was prepared by law firm LEXTAL.

Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (middle) at a government sitting. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The State Prosecutor's Office told ERR the report will be processed over the next 10 days and then it will become clear if proceedings can be initiated or not.

Helme previously tried to bring a case against Pentus-Rosimannus over the application in September but the prosecutor's office threw the complaint out.

The candidate for Estonia's European Court of Auditor's representative is chosen by the government.

Pentus-Rosimannus acted as finance minister between March 2020 and October 2022. Helme is the chairman of the Special Anti-Corruption Committee looking into the nomination.

On Monday, at a hearing of the committee, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) told Helme if he thought the process had been conducted illegally he should submit a complaint to the prosecutor's office.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!