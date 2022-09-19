Pentus-Rosimannus: Initiative for Court of Auditors candidate came from PM

Keit Pentus-Rosimannus, candidate for the position of Estonia's member of the European Court of Auditors, told the Riigikogu State Budget Control Select Committee on Monday that the order to prepare her candidacy came from the prime minister last week.

Minister of Rural Affairs Urmas Kruuse, who was standing in for the finance minister when Pentus-Rosimannus' candidacy was set up, said that stepping in for other ministers is routine, and that the proposal to set up Pentus-Rosimannus came from the PM when he was acting finance minister.

"The PM made the proposal and said it was what the coalition had agreed. I can tell you that the tradition has been to put forward a political candidate. The important thing is not who made the preparations but who made the decision. It was the government's call," Kruuse said.

State Secretary Taimar Peterkop also said that the initiative came from the prime minister, with Kruuse presenting the materials.

Keit Pentus-Rosimannus said she was not present for the decision and cannot therefore comment in more detail.

"What I can say is that the PM told me she wants me to be the government's candidate the week into which September 8 also fell. Before that, the finance ministry was told to prepare a bill without mentioning a candidate that served as a foundation for consultations and debates for the PM," she said.

Pentus-Rosimannus added that she agreed to her candidacy being set up on September 6 and joined PM Kallas in emphasizing that the ECA member is a political decision.

"I held it sensible not to be involved in any stage of the process," she also said.

Taimar Peterkop said that procedural restrictions have not been violated either specifically nor formally in the process.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!