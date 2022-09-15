Finance minister: EU auditors court nomination was a political decision

Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) said her nomination as Estonia's candidate to the European Court of Auditors was a political agreement between political parties, and something which is fairly commonplace.

"In the Estonian political system, as with the Court of Auditors candidate agreement, the party chairmen decide and choose. Also with other important positions as well. This is a political choice and it is made by the chairmen of the political parties," Pentus-Rosimannus said on Thursday.

"[Reform] party chairman Kaja Kallas made the suggestion and choice of who could be the candidate for the Estonian side at the Court of Auditors," added Pentus-Rosimannus.

The minister said she did not know lengthy the search for a candidate had been or who else the chairmen had spoken with.

"There have probably been many different names discussed by the chairmen of the political parties," Pentus-Rosimannus said.

She said the issue has split the coalition.

Isamaa has not backed her nomination and Pentus-Rosimannus will replace Juhan Parts (Isamaa) who currently represents Estonia at the EU institution.

"The Minister of Justice, who belongs to Isamaa, is understandably trying to stand up for the interests of her own party colleague in the Court of Auditors by using all possible means," said the minister of finance.

Pentus-Rosimannus's nomination was announced last Thursday by the government. It has faced criticism from several political parties and accusations the nomination process has not been carried out correctly.

