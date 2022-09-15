Finance minister: EU auditors court nomination was a political decision

News
Keit Pentus-Rosimannus
Keit Pentus-Rosimannus Source: Tauno Peit
News

Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) said her nomination as Estonia's candidate to the European Court of Auditors was a political agreement between political parties, and something which is fairly commonplace.

"In the Estonian political system, as with the Court of Auditors candidate agreement, the party chairmen decide and choose. Also with other important positions as well. This is a political choice and it is made by the chairmen of the political parties," Pentus-Rosimannus said on Thursday.

"[Reform] party chairman Kaja Kallas made the suggestion and choice of who could be the candidate for the Estonian side at the Court of Auditors," added Pentus-Rosimannus. 

The minister said she did not know lengthy the search for a candidate had been or who else the chairmen had spoken with.

"There have probably been many different names discussed by the chairmen of the political parties," Pentus-Rosimannus said.

She said the issue has split the coalition.

Isamaa has not backed her nomination and Pentus-Rosimannus will replace Juhan Parts (Isamaa) who currently represents Estonia at the EU institution.

"The Minister of Justice, who belongs to Isamaa, is understandably trying to stand up for the interests of her own party colleague in the Court of Auditors by using all possible means," said the minister of finance.

Pentus-Rosimannus's nomination was announced last Thursday by the government. It has faced criticism from several political parties and accusations the nomination process has not been carried out correctly.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:21

Heritage activists against Tartu Cathedral restaurant plan

16:40

Finance minister: EU auditors court nomination was a political decision

15:44

Estonia's average electricity price falls on Friday

15:36

GE Hitachi, Nuscale or Rolls-Royce may build Estonia's nuclear power plant

14:57

Katriin Saar through to Egypt ITF tournament quarter-finals

14:33

Universal electricity service bill passes third Riigikogu reading Updated

14:23

Estonia's LNG terminal construction ahead of schedule

14:06

2021 was bumper year for Eesti Gaas, turnover doubled

13:31

Estonia's ambassador to Russia: Atmosphere in Moscow has changed lately

13:28

EU Commission president: We should have listened to Baltics about Russia Updated

Watch again

Most Read articles

13.09

Russian pensioners in Estonia have not received Q3 pension

13:28

EU Commission president: We should have listened to Baltics about Russia Updated

13:31

Estonia's ambassador to Russia: Atmosphere in Moscow has changed lately

14.09

Eesti Energia: Estonia cannot produce enough electricity during peak hours

14.09

Real estate experts forecasting fall in property prices

14.09

Defense minister: Estonia assembling next Ukraine aid package

13.09

Tallinn 'Wandering Lights Festival' starts Thursday

12.09

Businessman: I would wait 12 months before buying property

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: