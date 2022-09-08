Estonia nominates finance minister as EU court of auditors candidate

Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) has been put forward as Estonia's candidate for the European Court of Auditors by the government. Junior coalition party Isamaa did not support the proposal.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said Pentus-Rosimannus has a lot of experience in both governance and finance.

The minister has a proven track as finance minister and a member of the Riigikogu's finance committee, Kallas said in a statement published on Thursday.

"I would be sorry to lose an excellent finance minister, but I believe that she is a very strong candidate for the European Court of Auditors, who would do a good job there and be a worthy representative of Estonia," the prime minister added.

Pentus-Rosimannus has been minister of finance since Janaury 2021 and has been active in national politics for more than 15 years. Her previous roles include minister of foreign affairs and minister of the environment.

Estonia's current representative at the court of auditors is former Prime Minister Juhan Parts. Former President Kersti Kaljulaid held the position from 2004-2016.

The European Court of Auditors is one of the five institutions of the European Union, alongside the European Commission, the Council of the European Union, the European Parliament and the European Court of Justice.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!