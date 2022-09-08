Estonia nominates finance minister as EU court of auditors candidate

News
Finance minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform).
Finance minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) has been put forward as Estonia's candidate for the European Court of Auditors by the government. Junior coalition party Isamaa did not support the proposal.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said Pentus-Rosimannus has a lot of experience in both governance and finance.

The minister has a proven track as finance minister and a member of the Riigikogu's finance committee, Kallas said in a statement published on Thursday. 

"I would be sorry to lose an excellent finance minister, but I believe that she is a very strong candidate for the European Court of Auditors, who would do a good job there and be a worthy representative of Estonia," the prime minister added.

Pentus-Rosimannus has been minister of finance since Janaury 2021 and has been active in national politics for more than 15 years. Her previous roles include minister of foreign affairs and minister of the environment.

Estonia's current representative at the court of auditors is former Prime Minister Juhan Parts. Former President Kersti Kaljulaid held the position from 2004-2016.

The European Court of Auditors is one of the five institutions of the European Union, alongside the European Commission, the Council of the European Union, the European Parliament and the European Court of Justice.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:51

Gallery: First civil defense shelter in Narva marked with sign

17:35

Ukrainian electro-folk band ONUKA play Station Narva pre-party in Tallinn

17:05

Gallery: German military gravestones vandalized in Ida-Viru County

16:47

Estonia supports intervention in European electricity market

16:46

August 2022 was hottest in Estonia for 100 years

16:17

Weekend events mark 30 years of Tartu-Tampere friendship

15:47

Reinvigorated Tallinn Central Market may still be on track for 2025 opening

15:46

Experts: High inflation likely to last to spring

15:33

Estonia face Greece in final EuroBasket group game on Friday

15:14

First Estonia-Sweden future cooperation report presented in Tallinn

Watch again

Most Read articles

07.09

Baltic states reach agreement on limiting entry to Russian tourists Updated

14:34

Baltics, Poland to ban entry to Russian tourists from September 19

05.09

Russia announces reward for capture of Estonian-made Milrem UGV in Ukraine

06.09

Estonia buys 10 more electric trains

07.09

Unclear if the Tallink MyStar to start service at month end, as planned

07.09

Statistics Estonia: August consumer price index up 24.8 percent on year Updated

09:27

Estonia, Poland to jointly procure short-range air defense systems

07.09

Back-up plans exist for Russia shut-off of Narva reservoir scenario

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: