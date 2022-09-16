Finance minister: Outgoing Eesti Energia chief did his best while in post

Outgoing Eesti Energia director Hando Sutter gave of his best in managing the state-owned electricity generator during his time in office, Finance Minister Keit-Pentus Rosimannus (Reform) says.

The ministry is the notional owner of Eesti Energia, and Minister Pentus-Rosimannus says that she expects Sutter's successor, whoever that may be, to continue at full speed ahead after his contract ends in March.

Pentus-Rosimannus said: "I believe that Hando Sutter managed a strategically important company by giving the best of himself. He has received criticism during the eight years he has been in charge, and things certainly won't be easy for his replacement."

Sutter oversaw several important developments since taking up the post in 2014, not least in the area of renewables, the minister went on.

She said: "What has been key is the fundamental change that Eesti Energia undertook during the last eight years, a clear direction towards competitive renewable energy and reducing the environmental footprint. This must be continued by the new director. It is [also] vitally important to maintain electricity production capacities, all the while taking into account security risks and the needs to mitigate these."

"In March, Hando Sutter's contract ends, the council's decision to start looking for a new manager was made at the right time," Pentus-Rosimannus summed up, adding that the appointment was for the board and the board alone. "The [Eesti Energia] board has the necessary competence and all the required powers to organize the entire process of selecting a new leader."

As reported by ERR News, Eesti Energia's supervisory board decided Wednesday not to renew Sutter's contract, which expires on March 31 next year. The current board members' terms also expire at the same time.

Daily Postimees (link in Estonian) had reported that the reason Sutter's contract was not renewed was due to a clash with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), who had been searching for ways to remove Sutter for some period of time due to the strained relations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!