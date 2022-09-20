Elering chief refuses to rule Eesti Energia CEO post either in or out

Current head of grid distributor Elering, Taavi Veskimägi, has neither ruled himself in or out as new CEO of state-owned electricity generator Eesti Energia, daily Postimees reports. Eesti Energia is looking for a new director to replace Hando Sutter, whose contract expires in the spring.

Veskimägi told Postimees (link in Estonian) that: "Nobody has discussed the Eesti Energia board chair position with me in any form, so on that basis I certainly will not be taking the position as things stand."

"Should anyone wish to talk to me about Eesti Energia, then it's necessary to talk, after which it's necessary to formulate a position, as to whether this is the work that I can do well and which is appealing to me."

Postimees had several times asked the same question about the Eesti Energia CEO post in the course of the same interview.

Eesti Energia's board announced last week that it would not be extending current incumbent Hando Sutter's contract when it expires on March 31 2023, and is soon formally starting its search for a replacement.

Sutter had been in the role since 2014. Postimees reported last week (link in Estonian) that Sutter's contract had not been renewed due to clashes with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).

--

