Five to six candidates shortlisted for top job at Eesti Energia

According to Anne Mere, chair of Eesti Energia's Supervisory Board, five to six candidates have been shortlisted for the position of head of the state-owned energy company, with the first round of interviews set to take place next week.

"We had a public search and a targeted search as well," Mere told ERR. " Now we have a short list of five or six people, and the board will meet them next week. We will do interviews with the candidates to get to know them better and also provide them with the opportunity to ask questions," Mere said.

"We will do the first round of interviews, see what the results are, and after that, most likely do some background research (into the candidates), and possibly ask them to prepare something (outlining their) future vision for Eesti Energia. We will continue by analyzing these candidates in more depth," she added.

Eesti Energia's Supervisory Board has previously expressed the aim of narrowing the search down to one or two candidates by December.

"So far, everything has gone according to plan. We very much hope that we will be able to stick to our expected timetable," said Mere.

Following an open call for the position, which closed on October 3, Eesti Energia received applications from 27 candidates, with an additional 23 added to the list from a targeted search, bringing the total to 50.

The new head of Eesti Energia will officially take office on April 1 next year.

On September 14, Eesti Energia's Supervisory Board announced that it had decided not to extend current management board chair Hando Sutter's contract, with his mandate due to expire on March 31, 2023.

