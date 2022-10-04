Eesti Energia hoping to attract 50 candidates for leadership post

State-owned energy company Eesti Energia has so far received 27 applications for its soon-to-be vacant board chair role. However, Eesti Energia is set to continue its hunt for a new head this week with a targeted search. Ann Mere, chair of the company's supervisory board told ERR, she is optimistic the position may attract as many as 50 interested candidates.

By this Monday's deadline, Eesti Energia had received 27 applications for the position through the open call. However, Mere explained, the company's targeted search for the most suitable candidate is still ongoing.

"Some people asked for more time to think about it. It's a dynamic process. If some latecomers still decide to apply, we won't say no," said Mere.

By the end of the week, Eesti Energia's council, which is responsible for the selection process, expects to have a complete list of interested candidates. Mere believes, that the combination of the open competition and Eesti Energia's own targeted search, will yield a total of between 47 and 50 candidates for the role.

"And, that's quite a lot, the situation is positive. There are people from both inside and outside," Mere said.

By November, the Council, hopes to narrow that list down to five or six candidates, who will be invited to interview for the role. The aim is to identify one or two candidates by December, with whom to begin substantive negotiations regarding terms and conditions. According to Mere, the best case scenario would see the new head Eesti Energia chosen by the end of the year, with the position expected to be filled by January at the latest.

The successful candidate will officially assume the role of the head of Eesti Energia on April 1 next year.

On September 14, Eesti Energia's Supervisory Board announced that it had decided not to extend current management board chair Hando Sutter's contract, with his mandate due to expire on March 31, 2023.

Anne Mere, chair of Eesti Energia's supervisory board, told ERR that the board had no objections to Sutter, but simply wanted a refresh of the company's management. Sutter has led Eesti Energia for the past eight years.

--

