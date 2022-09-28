Candidates must declare Eesti Energia board chair role interest by Monday

An announcement was published in Wednesday's edition of daily Eesti Ekspress, stating that the recruitment process for the role of board chair at state-owned energy company Eesti Energia is now underway.

According to the announcement, prospective candidates must declare their interest in the role by next Monday, October 3 at the latest.

The announcement contains a general description of the criteria Eesti Energia's new leader should fulfill, specifying that candidates must have prior experience in a top-level management role with a large company. Recruitment firm Tripod is responsible for running the recruitment process, with the position also advertised on the company's website.

On September 14, Eesti Energia's supervisory board announced that it had decided not to extend current management board chair Hando Sutter's contract, with his mandate due to expire on March 31, 2023.

Anne Mere, chair of Eesti Energia's supervisory board, told ERR that the board had no objections to Sutter, but simply wanted a refresh of the company's management. Sutter has led Eesti Energia for the past eight years.

Speculation in some sections of the press has suggested Sutter's departure from the role is a result of disagreements with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).

Media reports have also linked former Elering chief Taavi Veskimägi with the post, with Veskimägi himself neither confirming nor denying whether he intends to stand for the role.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!