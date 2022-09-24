Expert: Electricity outages not inevitable in Estonia if Russia disconnects

Economy
Sandor Liive appearing on Friday's 'Ringvaade'.
Sandor Liive appearing on Friday's 'Ringvaade'. Source: ERR
Economy

Should the Russian Federatoin cut off its electricity grid connection with the Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian grids, this need not mean any immediate outage in Estonia, energy expert Sandor Liive says, adding that even without Russia's energy warfare approach, risks always exist in any grid system

Appearing on ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade" Friday, Liive said: "The risks would simply increase, since production and consumption in the electricity grid must be constantly balanced, and ensuring this is more difficult within a smaller system."

Liive stressed that the risk of power outages exists every day in any case, and regardless of Russia's decisions. "We have also seen this in Estonia in the past, albeit regionally. This risk is always there. Simply put, if we are no longer a part of the Russian system but if we are not yet connected, via Poland, to the entire frequency system of Central and Western Europe, then the risk simply increases significantly that we may have unexpected interruptions or planned shutdowns, to ensure the stability of the electricity system."

Liive said that since Russia has been using energy as a weapon, the threat of disconnection of the Kaliningrad exclave from its own system can also be used to scare the Batlci States, though at the same time, according to Liive, Russia is practically ready for the separation of Kaliningrad in any case.

He said: "If we look at it practically, the separation of Kaliningrad is now viable for the first time in Russia," referring to the oblast, part of the Russian Federation but separated from it and sandwiched between the EU states of Lithuania and Poland.

With that in mind, Russia has worked towards making Kaliningrad energy-autonomous, and making St. Petersburg less plugged into the Baltic grid too.

"Russia has built enough gas stations in Kaliningrad, since it will continue to function as an independent island if we join the European frequency system in 2025, at the latest. On the other hand, there is also the fact that as of today, Russia has built so many parallel power lines on the other side of Peipsi järv, that if it shuts off Estonia from its system, the electricity will no longer go off in St. Petersburg," he said.

Being disconnected from the Russian grid could, he said, lead to issues if one major line is down (many electricity cables in Estonia are subterranean – ed.), or something happens to one of the power plants in Narva, for instance.

This simply means making sure there is more in reserve, Liive added, while if Russia did disconnect, grid operator Elering would need to, for instance, start up the Kiisa power station, while Latvia may need to generate more as well.

While the synchronization with the rest of the EU grid is going ahead for 2025, Liive said, this will not come cheap for the Baltic States; investments will total €1.5 billion across all three countries, he said, with items to be purchased including large devices which can rapidly change the electricity frequency.

Other electricity links to Estonia include the undersea Estlink 2 cable, which runs between Finland and Estonia.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said Thursday evening that private consumers should make sure they have sufficient stocks of food, drink, heat and light in addition to other continency plan, should a nationwide power outage strike.

Elering chief Taavi Veskimägi said Friday that should Russia pull the plug on its grid links with Estonia, electricity should be back online in Estonia within six to 12 hours maximum.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Ringvaade

Related

LATEST NEWS

13:17

Close to 12,000 school pupils take part in EOK charity relay race

12:41

Estonia submits ICJ declaration over Russian genocide in Ukraine

12:25

Court overturns termination of 14 ambulance workers who refused vaccination

12:06

Expert: Electricity outages not inevitable in Estonia if Russia disconnects

11:30

Professor: Estonians might not even notice disconnecting from Russian grid

11:27

ERR in Izium: More mass graves, atrocities likely to be discovered

10:25

Gallery: Fotografiska Tallinn exhibits Andy Warhol polaroids

10:21

Belarus tells Estonia to reduce embassy staff over UN meeting Updated

09:47

EKRE leader: All the other Riigikogu parties created the current crisis

09:11

Sales of portable generators, other crisis items soar in wake of PM speech

08:33

Survey: Right-wing populism ex pat Estonians' main negative image of home

23.09

Finland tightens entry requirements for Russian citizens

23.09

Researcher: Russians obey Putin's mobilization order but motivation is low

23.09

Estonia ambassador: Queues at some Kazakh-Russian border points

23.09

Gallery: Video games exhibit opens at National Library in Tallinn

23.09

Tartu Cathedral restaurant architect: 'We will not touch ruins'

23.09

Estonian champions part ways with head coach Kalynychenko after 10 days

23.09

Funeral industry innovation: Urns made of dormant mushroom mycelium

23.09

Ott Tänak looking forward to the return of Rally New Zealand

23.09

Tallinn WTA 250 Open 'a whole other world,' say organizers

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: