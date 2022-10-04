EU finance ministers' agreement means €83m for Estonian energy investments

News
Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) meeting in Luxembourg on Tuesday. October 4, 2022.
Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) meeting in Luxembourg on Tuesday. October 4, 2022. Source: European Council
News

Finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Tuesday agreed on the Economic and Financial Affairs Council's (ECOFIN) position on the REPowerEU proposal, a plan to phase out EU dependence on Russian fossil fuel imports. Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) said that REPowerEU will give Estonia the additional opportunity to invest €83 million in renewables and energy savings.

"Our main goal is to accelerate renewable energy development in Estonia, and the addition of new capacities, which would also help bring prices down," Pentus-Rosimannus said according to a ministry press release. "This means substantially faster state administration and a faster planning, permitting and coordination process. REPowerEU will provide an opportunity to fund this."

The Estonian government is set to discuss the domestic allocation of the entire package within the next few weeks. According to the finance minister, on top of the acceleration of renewables development, other possible major financing decisions are related to energy efficiency investments in industry and business as well as network reinforcements.

"Businesses' and industrial investments in energy efficiency have a significant impact on overall consumption," Pentus-Rosimannus said. "As REPowerEU money can be used through 2026, the government must definitely consider before making a decision which investments will spur the most progress and have the biggest effect."

Click here for more details regarding REPowerEU, Tuesday's ECOFIN agreement as well as the financing of the additional €20 billion.

The final version of the proposal's text must be confirmed by the European Parliament.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:35

Fencing coach ejected from hall after threatening official

17:45

Watch: Estonian Pavilion at Venice Biennale on virtual platform

17:37

September poll: Support for welcoming Ukrainian refugees stays high

17:15

State extends funding period for municipalities to build football halls

16:45

Tallinn Open director hoping for WTA tournament in Estonia again next year

16:16

Eesti Gaas CEO: Gas market competitiveness needs access to LNG terminal

16:09

Prosecution appealed against Romeo Kalda's early release

16:01

September poll: Estonian residents' trust in government falls on month

15:39

Presidents: Estonia and Finland prepared for infrastructure attacks

15:23

EU finance ministers' agreement means €83m for Estonian energy investments

Watch again

Most Read articles

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

03.10

Nobel Prize in Medicine goes to scientist of Estonian origin

03.10

Ukrainian refugees queuing for days at Estonian-Russian border

03.10

Expert: Putin can't act alone in potential use of tactical nuclear weapons

03.10

Estonian president: Russia trying to force Europe into a corner

03.10

German Navy Commander: Nord Stream attacker unlikely to be prosecuted

03.10

Weather service issues strong wind warning across Estonia

03.10

Tallinn to scale back investment plans, key projects still make the cut

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: