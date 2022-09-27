Daily: State opposes EU fossil fuels windfall tax plans

Economy
Tanker being loaded with shale oil.
Tanker being loaded with shale oil. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
Economy

The Estonian state opposes a European Commission plan to impose a windfall tax on electricity generators who use fossil fuels and to cap revenues for renewables companies, daily Postimees reports.

The fossil fuel in question in Estonia is shale oil, mined and refined in Ida-viru County. Viru Keemia Grupp (VKG), which is engaged in both these activities, and potentially also Kiviõli Keemiatööstus. would be caught by the tax if implemented, Postimees reports (link in Estonian) , whereas state-owned electricity generator Eesti Energia would likely avoid it, since its proportion of shale oil production is small, in terms of turnover.

Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications Secretary General Timo Tatar told Postimees that the state does back desires to save energy and managed consumption, however. 

"Restricting consumption during peak hours would bring down prices and would help to rapidly make stock exchange prices cheaper," Tatar said.

Soaring energy prices – in one hour in mid-August electricity was quoted at €4,000 per MWh on the Nord Pool exchange, the highest permissible at the time – have led to far higher profits than usual for many energy firms.

Tatar was reiterating a statement by Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications Riina Sikkut (SDE) last week, who called the EU proposal unreasonable,

Fossil fuel extractors would be asked to return 33 percent (minimum) of taxable surplus profits for the 2022 fiscal year in a "solidarity tax", while renewables generators would have their prices capped at €180 per MWh, under the EU scheme.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

Source: Postimees

Related

LATEST NEWS

14:46

Riigikogu speaker thanks Japan for strong support for Ukraine

14:28

Interior minister: We are keeping an eye on the Russian Orthodox Church

14:25

PPA van collides with passenger train in Setomaa, two border guards hurt Updated

14:25

Tallinn port area developer plans underground tunnel

14:16

Statistics: Estonian residents trips abroad up threefold on year to Q2 2022

13:59

Stefano Braghiroli: What to expect from Giorgia Meloni?

13:58

Curlers Kaldvee and Lill fifth in Tondi world championship stage

13:39

Britain's Prince Edward visits Agile Task Force Estonia

13:18

Rain Epler: Puppets and hypocrites in EU energy policy

13:12

Estonia defeat San Marino 4-0 to complete Nations League clean sweep Updated

13:12

Minister calls for reducing temperatures in state buildings

12:44

Tallinn street renovation means Pronksi, Jõe closed from October 10

12:14

Annual Tartu Student Days festival gets underway with pancake breakfast

11:46

Residential buildings first to lose power in case of electricity shortage

10:52

145 Tallinn apartments over half a million euros

10:23

Tallinn WTA250 day one summary: Malõgina out in round one

09:22

Crude oil prices at pre-war level, not yet reaching gas station consumers

08:33

EPL: Ministry sanctions plan may cost Estonian firms up to a billion euros

08:01

Daily: State opposes EU fossil fuels windfall tax plans

07:54

Finance minister: I will quit politics if appointed to ECA post

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: