VKG sells Kohtla-Järve and Jõhvi district heating network to Finnish firm

News
Viru Keemia Grupp is a private Estonian large-scale industrial enterprise, with focus on oil shale mining, shale oil, combined heat and power production and production and marketing of fine chemical products.
Viru Keemia Grupp is a private Estonian large-scale industrial enterprise, with focus on oil shale mining, shale oil, combined heat and power production and production and marketing of fine chemical products. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Viru Keemia Group has sold its subsidiary VKG Soojus, which provides district heating to the Kohtla-Järve and Jõhvi districts, to the Finnish company Gren, formerly known as Fortum, the newspaper Põhjarannik reported.

The deal gives Gren a 164-kilometre-long district heating network that provides heat to residents, companies and organizations in the Kohtla-Järve, Ahtme, Sompa and Jõhvi districts, the newspaper reported.

In 2011, Gren also acquired a peak-load standby boiler completed in 2011 in Ahtme. The plant uses gas to generate heat but rarely needs to be activated.

The majority of thermal energy is still generated by the two power plants of VKG Energia in Kohtla-Järve, which are mostly fueled by waste gas from shale oil production.

Karita Kivi, marketing manager for Gren Group, said that the change of ownership will not affect consumers.

Existing contracts will be subject to the same terms as previously.

Chairman of the Management Board of the Viru Keemia Grupp (VKG) Ahti Asmann said that the sale of the district heat network company is justifiable because VKG is a chemicals company that focuses primarily on the industrial development of Ida-Viru County.

Gren Grupp provides district heating services in Tartu and Pärnu, where they have build co-generation plants that use bio-fuels.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Source: Põhjarannik

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:11

Estonia establishing database of Second World War refugees

17:45

Concert series 'Discover!' celebrates Galina Grigoreva's 60th anniversary

17:44

EDF intelligence chief: Russia has used up two-thirds of its ammunition

17:30

Developer of Estonia's nuclear power plant inks early consumer contracts

17:27

Tartu opens one-stop Ukrainian Information Center

17:14

Pevkur in Berlin: Germany has potential to be European security leader

16:57

Kallas on Russian oil price cap: Not a matter of if, but how high

16:38

Elmo plans world's first remote-guided car rental service

16:16

Expert: Now is the time to provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks

16:05

Tartu University researcher's work on ancient DNA receives major ERC grant

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.11

Estonian police, FBI arrest suspects over $575 million cryptocurrency fraud

24.11

Apartment prices falling in Lasnamäe, Mustamäe and Õismäe

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

24.11

Estonia threatens to use veto right in EU's Russian oil price cap dispute Updated

24.11

Estonia sets 2023 immigration quota

10:32

Estonia's most expensive road project of the year completed in time

24.11

Tallinn's Christmas market opens on Friday

08:05

Spymaster: Info reaching the battlefield weakness of Russian intelligence

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: