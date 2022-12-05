Record result forecast for oil shale mining sector in 2023

Economy
Oil shale mining in Ida-Viru County (photo is illustrative).
Oil shale mining in Ida-Viru County (photo is illustrative). Source: Jarek Jõepera/University of Tartu Natural History Museum
Economy

Estonia's oil shale mining sector is forecast to post a record result for recent years, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Sunday.

The changed security situation and the need to de-couple from Russian energy supplies has led to an increased demand for the oil, refined in Ida-Viru County from the shale mined in the same region, as a fuel for generating electricity.

This has been twinned with a favorable situation in the oil shale market, AK reported.

Whereas in the preceding two years, less than half of the permitted limit of 20 million tonnes of oil shale was mined, this year demand has risen.

Erik Kosenkranius, Deputy Director of the Environmental Board (Keskkonnaamet), said that 10 million tonnes had already been mined in the first three quarters, telling AK that: "12-13 million tonnes will be used [this year]. The current economic situation and energy issues have set expectations for oil shale producers, which will be realized."

Meanwhile, Priit Orumaa, board chair at Kiviõli keemiatööstus, one of the companies involved in the oil shale sector, told AK that 2023 might prove even more of a boon.

He said: "Currently we are mining at our usual volume, but next year we will try to pull of a record year for oil shale mining, namely, we will pledge to extract one-and-a-half million tonnes of oil shale from mines and quarries."

"We will consume a large proportion of that ourselves, but we will also sell plenty to our partners, Eesti Energia and VKG," Orumaa added. .

Nonetheless, given oil shale's heavy carbon footprint, which makes it incompatible with achieving long-range EU climate goals, it is harder for the sector to plan for the longer term.

VKG board chair Ahti Asmann said his company is working in a situation where, from some perspectives, shale oil is no longer expected to appear on the market. "However, we also know that, currently shale oil is awaited at power stations in Estonia, and Estonian firms are expecting it."

"Perhaps it is even a somewhat hysterical situation, whereby fuel is needed, but production is not. But we don't let ourselves be disturbed by that. Our position is very clear: We work as long as there is a demand for shale oil - and we have been seeing that there is indeed a demand - and for as long as the regulations allow for it," Asmann went on.

VKG and Kiviõli are also looking to potential new mining areas, though Enefit Power, subsidiary of state generator Eesti Energia, says it already has sufficient stocks.

Andres Vainola, Enefit Power board chair, told AK that: "Opening up new mining fields is a decades-long project, and we won't be discussing it until the mid-2030s. Until then, we have sufficient development and mining projects to cover our energy needs from oil shale, and also from tire waste and plastics."

Oil shale has a long history in Estonia, dating back the the period of the First Republic, between the two world wars, when the Kiviter process was invented.

In the past century, 1.2 billion tonnes of oil shale has been extracted from Estonia's sub-soil, while 4.6 billion is left, of which around a billion tonnes is seen as viable for extraction, ERR reports.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

15:01

NATO red teaming cyber exercise Crossed Swords gets underway in Tallinn

14:48

Estonian National Museum's Christmas Fair set for this weekend

14:18

Cirque du Soleil announces five Tallinn shows for next June

13:38

Tallinn changes bus rerouting plans after opposition from local residents

13:08

Wise, University of Tartu team up to launch scholarship for women in IT

12:55

Estonian Oil Association chief: Russian price cap will have little impact

12:51

Reform finalizes election lists

12:34

Almost 207,000 passengers pass through Tallinn Airport in November

12:04

Estonia's rental market cooling: apartments going slower, for cheaper

11:46

General: Winter will not cancel Ukraine military operations

11:40

International Women's Club of Tallinn organizes charity Christmas fair

11:11

Legendary Tallinna Hippodroom closes its gates for good

10:42

Record result forecast for oil shale mining sector in 2023

10:10

Yorkshire Post: Estonian Starship robots go live at Leeds

09:40

Enefit Power and competition watchdog cannot agree on universal price

09:15

Former minister Anneli Ott running in Tartu in March general election

09:03

Estonian artist's painting fetches almost quarter of a million at auction

08:35

Large-scale Exercise Orkaan reaches climax on Saaremaa

07:59

Estonian MEP sharply criticizes Macron call for Russia security guarantees

07:12

Minister calls for island shoreline building ban zone to mirror mainland's

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: