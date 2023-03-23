Ministry stalling a right of use permit needed by VKG oil shale mine

News
VKG Ojamaa Mine.
VKG Ojamaa Mine. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Estonian oil shale chemistry company VKG is preparing an €100 million investment to open its Uus-Kiviõli oil shale mine in 2026, while the plan has ground to a halt because Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications Riina Sikkut has not granted the right of use for the future plant's substation.

VKG is currently using oil shale from its Ojamaa Mine, which is set to be exhausted in 2026-2027. Mining should, therefore, start in the new Uus-Kiviõli Mine in 2026 at the latest, Delfi reports.

Preparations are underway, and the mine's electrical linkup needs to be done by 2025. Because it takes 28 months to go from the tender to a ready substation, construction should start now but cannot as the substation lacks right of use, which can only be granted by the landowner, or the Estonian state in this case.

VKG wrote Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications Riina Sikkut on Monday to ask why the company's request has not been approved and to meet with the minister. VKG CEO Ahti Asmann told Delfi that 1,600 of the company's employees could be out of a job should the new mine be blocked.

Minister Riina Sikkut is aware of VKG's plans to launch its Uus-Kiviõli Mine and that the company has secured a mining permit until 2049, while she personally believes the mine should not be opened.

"I have repeatedly said that considering climate targets and the transition taking place in Ida-Viru County, there is enough oil shale in existing mines and we should not open new ones in Estonia," Sikkut commented.

The minister believes that Ida-Viru County's oil shale industry should gradually be replaced with more environmentally friendly alternatives sporting greater value added and promises the state's aid in the form of new jobs and retraining. But Sikkut plans to reply to VKG this time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

16:01

City baffled by SKA decision to evict refugees in the middle of school year

15:29

State secretary: PPA top officials suspicions are 'unfortunate'

15:05

Party finance watchdog to look into details of SAPTK film financing, flyers

14:28

Experts: Increased teacher salaries largely achieved through overburdening

13:58

Tartu County Court convicts Allain Karuse of vote buying

13:38

Ministry of Finance also rejects proposed lawyer's exam Updated

13:30

Nascent coalition would double renewables micro-producer capacity ceiling

13:26

EU has spent over ten times more on energy crisis than Ukraine aid

12:57

Under-suspicion MTA department chief: I have always followed required norms

12:05

Police chief Elmar Vaher: PPA has been handling things correctly

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

21.03

Ukrainian commander: Russia will turn its gaze on the Baltics one day

21.03

Estonian customs chief, PPA director detained on fraud-related suspicions

21.03

Ambassador Sakkov: Things haven't been this exciting in Finland in decades

21.03

Future coalition wants to abolish nationwide free public transport scheme

22.03

Belitšev: Central Criminal Police, PPA officials involved in fraud case

21.03

Estonia tests food card system in Harju and Rapla counties

22.03

Estonian designer turns Soviet blankets into haute couture

21.03

Estonia ranks third in Europe in life expectancy gender gap

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: