VKG to build two new second-sector plants next to its oil shale industry

News
A VKG plant.
A VKG plant. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

In the Climate Act and Earth Resources Act, the government intends to establish timelines for exiting the oil shale industry. According to VKG, Estonia's largest shale oil producer, the green initiative should consider when more environmentally responsible businesses can be established in Ida-Viru County. VKG is preparing to construct two new facilities.

Climate Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) has authorized the construction of a new oil shale mine. However, the minister said this was only a transient solution and that he does not see a future for the oil shale industry.

"My personal position, and that of the Coalition, is that all such polluting, high environmental footprint businesses will take a back seat to businesses with a smaller environmental footprint," he said, adding that the sector's window of opportunity is closing fast.

On the one hand, there are the financial markets, which no longer finance this so-called "brown industry," and on the other, there is the product itself, which no longer has a high price and could not enter the market, because it is polluting.

"In any event, this is the position we have taken, and I want to implement these deadlines through amendments to the Earth Resources Act and the Climate Act," Michal said.

VKG, an oil shale oil producer that is constructing a new mine in the municipality of Lüganuse, will employ 1,600 individuals. According to Ahti Asmann, chair of the company's management board, the exit from the oil shale industry in Ida-Viru County should be preceded by the establishment of new job-creating businesses.

"Ida-Viru County requires a rational approach; we need time to establish a new business and economic model. Today, in addition to our existing activities, VKG is developing a bio-products industry and the recycling of plastic waste industry. So we are really working hard to carry on working," Asmann emphasized.

VKG plans to open a waste paste treatment plant in 2026 and a bio-products plant a year later.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

19:57

Riigikogu speaker refused to permit nearly 150 MPs' queries

19:18

Parmas: Prosecutor's office received memo on Slava Ukraini case early March

18:45

Tallinn's city council in disarray due to dispute between EKRE and Reform

18:21

600 activists sign a letter in support of Family Law Act amendment

17:50

Subscriber that contested Elering deposit payment wins preliminary relief

17:20

VKG to build two new second-sector plants next to its oil shale industry

16:49

ERR in Donetsk Oblast: Ukraine holding on also thanks to Estonian weapons

16:39

Reinsalu and Lukas to run for chair of Isamaa without a confrontation

16:38

Timothy Garton Ash: Germany has attraction mixed with fear for Russia

16:21

Opposition appeal to reach Supreme Court on Thursday at the latest

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

21.05

Teacher who wore a provocative shirt in Narva on May 9: I would do it again

19.05

Medieval shipwreck discovered in Tallinn continues to confound the experts

21.05

Estonia and Latvia to build medium-range air defense on Iris-T systems

21.05

Colonel: Loss of Kinzhal invincibility psychological blow for Russia

11:12

mRiik digital identity app to drop this summer, amendments needed for use Updated

21.05

Gallery: Rein Sikk becomes Estonia's sauna minister

21.05

Study: Number of periphery residents could fall by 25 percent in 12 years

20.05

Expert: Estonia unlikely to get Scandinavian-level electricity prices

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: